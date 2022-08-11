Maryland Educational Support Professional Of The Year Award Announced For CCPS

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Dana Smith this year’s Maryland Educational Support Professional of the 2022 Year Award for Calvert County Public Schools.

Dana has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for four years as a school nurse at Plum Point Middle School.

Dana also serves as the school’s wellness coordinator and Mental Health Awareness Committee coordinator, encouraging both physical and mental wellness for students and staff as part of her mission to help students improve their health and well-being.

Congratulations on your accomplishment, Dana!