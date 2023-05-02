Maryland Hotel Lodging Association Celebrates the Industry’s Best at 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 20, 2023, the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) hosted more than 400 guests – including owners, managers, employees, and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry – at its 33rd annual Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon and Annual Meeting. Held at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, the celebration recognized deserving hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond this past year to provide excellent service to their guests and communities.
Nominations were submitted by MHLA members, and 31 winners were announced in 10 categories celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers, and staff. A full list of Stars of the Industry winners is included below.
“This awards program honors the brightest stars among MHLA member hotels,” said Amy Rohrer, President & CEO, MHLA. “These extraordinary individuals have risen to every challenge and remain committed to driving guest satisfaction at their properties, which in turn contributes to the industry’s success. We are especially proud to celebrate the accomplishments of all nominees and congratulate our award winners.”
2023 MHLA Stars of the Industry Winners
(NOTE: Division 1 = properties with 250 rooms or less; may have both a select service and full-service winner. Division 2 = full-service properties with more than 250 rooms.)
Individual Awards:
- Administrative/Support (Non-management)
- Division 1 (select service): Janay Harris, Hyatt Place Baltimore Inner Harbor
- Division 1 (full service): Hyline Cowan, College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- Division 2 (full service): Dara McBee, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel
- Food & Beverage Star of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Gemma Russell, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ocean City
- Division 1 (full service): Derek Fickling, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve
- Division 2 (full service): Miriam Chicas, Westin BWI Hotel
- Guest Services Star of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Colleen Howell, Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick
- Division 1 (full service): Katia Brown, Ulysses
- Division 2 (full service): Andre White, BWI Airport Marriott
- Heart of the House Star of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Asadd Al Fayyadh, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor
- Division 1 (full service): Mehdi Abbas, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ
- Division 2 (full service): Marta Gomez, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center
- Division 2 (full service): Kevin Baxter, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor
- Housekeeping Star of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Elsy Hernandez de Lizama, TownePlace Suites Gaithersburg
- Division 1 (full service): Jasenth Stewart, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore
- Division 2 (full service): Norelbi Tobar, Hyatt Regency Bethesda
- Sales Professional of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Romel Demelo, Best Western Plus Rockville Hotel & Suites
- Division 1 (full service): Lisa Pearson, Turf Valley Resort
- Division 2 (full service): Taylor Walker, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor
- Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Milo Tasevski, Aloft Ocean City
- Division 1 (full service): BreAna Brown, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve
- Division 2 (full service): Madelyn Bocchi, Gaylord National
- Manager of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Rick Clayton, Residence Inn Frederick
- Division 1 (full service): Curt Behunin, Turf Valley Resort
- Division 2 (full service): Katie Russell, Sheraton Inner Harbor
- General Manager of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Patrick Miner, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor
- Division 1 (full service): Katarina Burns, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ
- Division 2 (full service): Keith Moses, Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport
Property Awards:
- Outstanding Property of the Year
- Division 1 (select service): Residence Inn Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus
- Division 1 (full service): College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- Division 2 (full service): Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor
The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of this event:
- Presenting sponsor: College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
- Program sponsor: Commercial Laundry Corporation
- Event sponsors: Ace Parking Management, Buckhead Meat & Seafood, Ecolab, Employ Prince George’s, EMR, Encore, HD Supply, HotelPro, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, Simon Industries, Visit Baltimore, Visit Montgomery
- Industry sponsors: Best Western Plus BWI/Arundel Mills, Century Distributors, Event Tech, Maryland Tourism Coalition, Squire Associates
- Table sponsors: B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, Century Distributors, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, Fitness Machine Technicians, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Hyatt Place Baltimore, J.J. McDonnell, LK Branding, Marriott Worldwide Business Council Baltimore / Annapolis, Qwick, Sonesta Select Arlington Rosslyn
About The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association
The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) is a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s lodging industry with more than 750 hotels supporting 25,000+ direct jobs across the state. MHLA provides advocacy, information, recognition, and networking opportunities that benefit lodging industry owners, managers, associates, related businesses, and communities in Maryland. To learn more, please visit www.mdlodging.org.