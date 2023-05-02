Maryland Hotel Lodging Association Celebrates the Industry’s Best at 2023 Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon

All 2023 MHLA “Stars of the Industry” award winners gathered at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Photo credit: Eric Stocklin Photography

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On April 20, 2023, the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) hosted more than 400 guests – including owners, managers, employees, and partners from Maryland’s statewide lodging industry – at its 33rd annual Stars of the Industry Awards Luncheon and Annual Meeting. Held at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, the celebration recognized deserving hotels and team members who have gone above and beyond this past year to provide excellent service to their guests and communities.

Nominations were submitted by MHLA members, and 31 winners were announced in 10 categories celebrating the contributions of every hotel department, including managers, general managers, and staff. A full list of Stars of the Industry winners is included below.

“This awards program honors the brightest stars among MHLA member hotels,” said Amy Rohrer, President & CEO, MHLA. “These extraordinary individuals have risen to every challenge and remain committed to driving guest satisfaction at their properties, which in turn contributes to the industry’s success. We are especially proud to celebrate the accomplishments of all nominees and congratulate our award winners.”

2023 MHLA Stars of the Industry Winners

(NOTE: Division 1 = properties with 250 rooms or less; may have both a select service and full-service winner. Division 2 = full-service properties with more than 250 rooms.)

Individual Awards:

Administrative/Support (Non-management) Division 1 (select service): Janay Harris, Hyatt Place Baltimore Inner Harbor Division 1 (full service): Hyline Cowan, College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Division 2 (full service): Dara McBee, Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel

Food & Beverage Star of the Year Division 1 (select service): Gemma Russell, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ocean City Division 1 (full service): Derek Fickling, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve Division 2 (full service): Miriam Chicas, Westin BWI Hotel

Guest Services Star of the Year Division 1 (select service): Colleen Howell, Homewood Suites by Hilton Frederick Division 1 (full service): Katia Brown, Ulysses Division 2 (full service): Andre White, BWI Airport Marriott

Heart of the House Star of the Year Division 1 (select service): Asadd Al Fayyadh, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor Division 1 (full service): Mehdi Abbas, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ Division 2 (full service): Marta Gomez, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center Division 2 (full service): Kevin Baxter, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor

Housekeeping Star of the Year Division 1 (select service): Elsy Hernandez de Lizama, TownePlace Suites Gaithersburg Division 1 (full service): Jasenth Stewart, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Division 2 (full service): Norelbi Tobar, Hyatt Regency Bethesda

Sales Professional of the Year Division 1 (select service): Romel Demelo, Best Western Plus Rockville Hotel & Suites Division 1 (full service): Lisa Pearson, Turf Valley Resort Division 2 (full service): Taylor Walker, Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor

Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year Division 1 (select service): Milo Tasevski, Aloft Ocean City Division 1 (full service): BreAna Brown, The Hotel at Arundel Preserve Division 2 (full service): Madelyn Bocchi, Gaylord National

Manager of the Year Division 1 (select service): Rick Clayton, Residence Inn Frederick Division 1 (full service): Curt Behunin, Turf Valley Resort Division 2 (full service): Katie Russell, Sheraton Inner Harbor

General Manager of the Year Division 1 (select service): Patrick Miner, Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor Division 1 (full service): Katarina Burns, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ Division 2 (full service): Keith Moses, Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport



Property Awards:

Outstanding Property of the Year Division 1 (select service): Residence Inn Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus Division 1 (full service): College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Division 2 (full service): Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor



The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of this event:

Presenting sponsor: College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

Program sponsor: Commercial Laundry Corporation

Event sponsors: Ace Parking Management, Buckhead Meat & Seafood, Ecolab, Employ Prince George’s, EMR, Encore, HD Supply, HotelPro, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, Simon Industries, Visit Baltimore, Visit Montgomery

Industry sponsors: Best Western Plus BWI/Arundel Mills, Century Distributors, Event Tech, Maryland Tourism Coalition, Squire Associates

Table sponsors: B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, Century Distributors, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, Fitness Machine Technicians, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Hyatt Place Baltimore, J.J. McDonnell, LK Branding, Marriott Worldwide Business Council Baltimore / Annapolis, Qwick, Sonesta Select Arlington Rosslyn

About The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association

The Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) is a trade-based membership organization representing Maryland’s lodging industry with more than 750 hotels supporting 25,000+ direct jobs across the state. MHLA provides advocacy, information, recognition, and networking opportunities that benefit lodging industry owners, managers, associates, related businesses, and communities in Maryland. To learn more, please visit www.mdlodging.org.