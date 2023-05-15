Maryland Lottery Delivers Many Prizes Across The State This Week

BALTIMORE — No one has matched all six Powerball numbers since April, so the jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $135 million for the May 15 drawing. But four people in Maryland — one each in Catonsville, Temple Hills, Mount Rainier and Salisbury — picked up big wins in the national jackpot game last week.

And three of those winners may not know it yet, as only one of those Powerball prizes had been claimed as of Monday morning.

The high-end Powerball tickets, including two at the $50,000 level and two at the $100,000 level, were among 42 winning Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending May 14. The Lottery paid nearly $31.3 million during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed May 8-14:

$50,000 Prizes

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings May 8-14:

FAST PLAY

·$67,723 Big Money Doubler ticket sold May 11 at Royal Farms #034, 15 Hanover Pike, Reisterstown (claimed)

·$20,000 Winfall Doubler ticket sold May 11 at Market Street Café, 315 Market Street, Charlestown (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$10,000 Extreme Green ticket sold May 10 at Marlow Wings, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (claimed)

·$10,000 High Roller Blackjack ticket sold May 12 at Quiet Waters Exxon, 1000 Forest Drive, Annapolis (claimed)

·$10,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold May 14 at Harris Teeter #376, 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 15)

KENO

·$50,000 ticket sold May 12 at Morelands Produce & Market, 14950 Woodville Road, Waldorf (claimed)

·$25,000 ticket sold May 8 at Pleasant Liquors, 5704 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Seat Pleasant (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$12,510 ticket sold May 14 GT Pasadena, 20 Magothy Beach Road, Pasadena (claimed)

PICK 5

Two $25,000 tickets worth a total of $50,000 sold May 14 at Giant #143, 4715 Dorsey Hall Road, Ellicott City (both unclaimed as of May 15)

$25,000 ticket sold May 12 at Irvington Crown, 4122 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 11 at Jolly’s Food Mart, 1500 North Monroe Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 15)

$25,000 ticket sold May 8 at No Rush Liquors, 825 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of May 15)

$25,000 ticket sold May 9 at 7-Eleven #23702, 9100 Liberty Road, Randallstown (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold May 13 at Rock Hall Liquors, 21318 Rock Hall Avenue, Rock Hall (unclaimed as of May 13)

$25,000 ticket sold May 10 at Georgia Market, 13633 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of May 15)

$25,000 ticket sold May 8 at Foods In, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf (claimed)

POWERBALL

·$100,000 ticket sold May 13 at Soda Pop Shop, 1026 Ingleside Avenue, Catonsville (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$100,000 ticket sold May 8 at Friendly Mart, 2308 Iverson Street, Temple Hills (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$50,000 ticket sold May 10 at Eastern Avenue BP, 4501 Eastern Avenue, Mount Rainier (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$50,000 ticket sold May 8 at Salisbury Quick Stop, 2513 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (claimed)

RACETRAX

·$15,439.50 ticket sold May 8 at Lucky Mart, 4201 Bladensburg Road, Colmar Manor (unclaimed as of May 15)

·$15,439.50 ticket sold May 8 at Landover Hills Exxon, 6579 Annapolis Road, Landover (claimed)

·$11,916 ticket sold May 8 at Casa Blanca Sunoco, 8875 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

·$10,595 ticket sold May 10 at High’s #042, 6700 Sykesville Road, Sykesville (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $18.6 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.