Maryland Park Service Graduates 20 New State Park Rangers

Rear, left to right: Matthew Gregory, Kirby Brown, Noah Manges, Ryan Keller, Riley Schwertz, Andrew Ogle, Brian Bokulic, Travis Anthony, Michael Fray, Samuel Behrens, Nicole Staab, and Ranger School Dean Curtis Dale Front, left to right: Assistant Dean Mary Ironside, Assistant Dean Rachel Temby, Erin Swale, Christine Smith, Aubree Moore, Scott Offutt, Calvin Ogburn, Ashley Brown, Emily Hendershot, Margaret White, Cecilia Melton. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

NORTH EAST, Md. – The Maryland Park Service recently graduated 20 new State Park Rangers, having held their graduation ceremony on Feb. 24 at Elk Neck State Park and NorthBay Adventure Camp, following four weeks of training. Since the Maryland Park Service’s modern ranger school program was established in 2009, this is the 13th class of new State Park Rangers.

“Maryland Park Rangers represent the vanguard of the Park Service mission – ‘to manage the state’s natural, cultural, historical, and recreational resources, to provide for wise stewardship and enjoyment by people,’” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “I thank each of them for their commitment to their duties, sharing and preserving our most treasured lands and waters now and for future generations.”

Ranger school focuses on the primary jobs of the Maryland Park Ranger – operations, maintenance, interpretation, and customer service. Students participate in intensive training consisting of practical exercises and written exams. Using real-world scenarios, the rangers-in-training execute emergency response, park operations, search and rescue missions, resource management and more.

In addition to this training, rangers must also complete one year of operational experience to become fully certified.

Maryland Park Service Ranger School 2023 graduates, by work region, are:

Central:

Nicole Staab, Rocks/Susquehanna State Park

Margaret White, Rocks/Susquehanna State Park

Eastern:

Brian Bokulic, Janes Island State Park

Ashley Brown, Pocomoke River State Park

Kirby Brown, Assateague State Park

Michael Fray, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Erin Swale, Assateague State Park

Southern:

Samuel Behrens, Point Lookout State Park

Matthew Gregory, Southern Maryland Recreational Complex

Aubree Moore, Southern Maryland Recreational Complex

Calvin Ogburn, Southern Maryland Recreational Complex

Riley Schwertz, Point Lookout State Park

Western:

Travis Anthony, Cunningham Falls State Park

Emily Hendershot, Rocky Gap State Park

Ryan Keller, Herrington Manor State Park

Noah Manges, New Germany State Park

Cecilia Melton, South Mountain Recreation Area

Scott Offutt, Cunningham Falls State Park

Andrew Ogle, Deep Creek Lake State Park

Christine Smith, Deep Creek Lake State Park