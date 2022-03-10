ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland voters’ concerns over housing availability, housing affordability, and rental affordability have increased by double digits from 2020, according to a poll conducted by American Strategies for Maryland REALTORS®, the state’s largest trade association serving more than 28,000 REALTOR® members in Maryland.

As part of Maryland REALTORS®’ “Open Doors to Stronger Neighborhoods” campaign, which examines ways to increase housing opportunity and housing equity for all Marylanders, the association has continued to take the pulse of Maryland voters about their concerns on a variety of housing-related issues.

Some of the findings include:

71% say the cost to buy a home in their part of Maryland is too high, a 14-point increase since 2020.

Maryland Voters under the age of 50 show the largest increase in concern over housing costs: 78% say the cost to buy a house is too high, a jump of 18 points from 2020.

71% of Maryland voters say the cost to rent an apartment in their part of Maryland is too high, a 10-point increase since 2020.

50% of Maryland voters say that housing availability is a big or moderate problem, an increase of 14 points from 2020.

41% of Maryland voters now say there are too few homes available to buy, an 11-point jump from 2020.

52% of voters say that there is too little housing for people with moderate incomes in their part of Maryland, a 6-point increase in 2020.

When looking at Seniors, 59% say there is too little housing for older people who are looking to downsize or have special needs, an 8-point increase.

After learning what an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is—a self-contained residential unit located on the same lot as an existing single-family home that can provide additional income for homeowners or additional housing for family members—76% of Maryland voters—three out of four—approve of this idea.

“Housing affordability and availability are issues that won’t be going away. In fact, what this survey demonstrates is that concern over these issues is growing substantially,” said Craig Wolf, 2022 President of Maryland REALTORS®. “As this concern grows, so does our support for solutions such as Accessory Dwelling Units, which could help to ease the situation. We’re excited to talk further with Maryland legislators about ADUs and how they could benefit homeowners and people in need of housing.”

Maryland REALTORS® will host a press conference to review these findings while also exploring solutions, such as ADUs.

Members of the media are invited to attend the news conference, where the complete results will be released. To register for this conference, please click here.