BALTIMORE – On Friday, August 18th, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that for the first time in decades, a case of Malaria had been acquired locally. The individual in question is from the DC area and is currently living at home after a brief stint in the hospital.

“Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland,” said Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott in an official statement. “We have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years.”

This news comes nearly a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory warning when eight separate cases of Malaria were reported in Florida and Texas.

For those who might not know, Malaria is a parasitic disease that infects the bodies of mosquitoes that then pass it on to human hosts. Symptoms of Malaria include high fever, chills, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea, and severe muscle pains.

There are about 2000 cases of Malaria reported in the United States every year, though they typically occur in those returning from an international trip.

This is the first time that a local spread of cases has been reported in America in over 20 years.

Information on malaria is available at health.maryland.gov/malaria and CDC.gov/parasites/malaria.

