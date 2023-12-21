PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police beginning Friday are increasing patrols through Christmas weekend as millions of Marylanders are expected to hit the highways.

State troopers from all 23 barracks will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving while conducting saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents. Enforcement is bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, a specialized unit of trained troopers who are focused on identifying impaired drivers, will also work this weekend. SPIDRE is funded by a grant from MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office and aims to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatalities in Maryland.

The initiative includes partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards.

Among the planned initiatives from the Maryland State Police:

Allegany County: The Cumberland Barrack, along with the Western Troop, will be conducting high visibility enforcement on major roadways, including I-68.

Anne Arundel County: The Annapolis Barrack will enforce DUI laws on Route 50 and I-97. The Glen Burnie Barrack will conduct safety patrols and high visibility enforcement throughout the holiday weekend.

Baltimore County: The Golden Ring Barrack will conduct high visibility enforcement throughout the holiday weekend including along I-695.

Calvert County: The Prince Frederick Barrack will conduct aggressive driving and DUI saturation patrol initiatives in related hotspot areas.

Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties: The Easton Barrack will patrol main holiday routes including Routes 50 and 404.

Carroll County: The Westminster Barrack will conduct DUI enforcement initiatives along with high visibility patrols around shopping centers in partnership with allied law enforcement agencies to reduce criminal activity in both Eldersburg and Westminster.

Cecil County: The North East Barrack will direct criminal and traffic enforcements on the identified hotspots where most crimes, crashes and DUIs have occurred in Cecil County.

Charles County: The La Plata Barrack will assist the Charles County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 21 with a sobriety checkpoint on a county road. In addition, troopers will focus patrols on US Route 301 and MD Route 5 in Waldorf.

Harford County: The Bel Air Barrack will direct enforcement action on arterial roads that have been identified as hotspots for DUIs and crashes. The JFK Memorial Highway Barrack will focus on crash reduction and DUI enforcement efforts on I-95 through Harford and Cecil counties.

Garrett County: The McHenry Barrack, along with the Western Troop, will conduct high visibility enforcement on the major roadways, including I-68 and Route 219, with a focus on enforcement efforts on high DUI areas over the holiday weekend.

Frederick County : The Frederick Barrack Twill direct enforcement efforts using both routine patrol, DUI saturation patrol and selective enforcement at locations that have been identified as having the highest rates of crash and/or crime in the county, including on I-70.

Howard County – The Waterloo Barrack will be working combined enforcement initiatives with the Howard County Police Department on designated hotspot areas for DUI enforcement.

Kent and Queen Anne's counties: The Centreville Barrack will conduct aggressive enforcement operations for DUI and traffic violations on US Route 301, Route 20 and US Route 50.

Prince George's County : The Forestville Barrack will work on enforcement initiatives with the Prince George's County Police Department, focusing on high crime areas in southern Prince George's County. Troopers will focus on known hotspots for DUI enforcement. The College Park Barrack will target their enforcement efforts on impaired and distracted drivers along Route 1 and I-95.

Somerset County : The Princess Anne Barrack will focus its DUI enforcement efforts primarily on US Route 13 and Maryland Route 413.

St . Mary's County: The Leonardtown Barrack will conduct enforcement efforts related to speeding, aggressive driving, and other moving violations.

Washington County: The Hagerstown Barrack will conduct safety patrols and high visibility enforcement focusing on impaired and distracted driving in major roads, including I-81 and I-70.

Wicomico County: Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack will focus on criminal and traffic enforcement on main arteries and hot spots where most crashes and DUI's have occurred within Wicomico County.

Worcester County: The Berlin Barrack will conduct DUI saturation patrols throughout the weekend.

Police urge motorists to plan for a safe drive by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving. Adhere to Maryland’s Move Over laws, which require motorists to safely make a lane change or slow down when approaching a vehicle displaying warning signals.

From the Maryland State Police, we hope you have a safe and Merry Christmas.