Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crash In Prince George's County

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that took place early this morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim, who has not been positively identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Department personnel.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound Crain Highway (Route 301), just north of Brandywine Road (Route 381) for the report of a pedestrian in the roadway. Upon arrival on the scene, troopers observed a pedestrian in the roadway that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Investigators located a Lexus emblem on the roadway. Investigators did not locate a striking vehicle on the scene.

Due to the crash, northbound Route 301, approximately 1 mile north of Brandywine Road was shut down. All lanes have since been reopened. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The case remains under investigation.