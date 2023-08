CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft from King Smoke, located at 22741 Three Notch Road, California, MD that occurred on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the individuals in the photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 23-MSP-028649.

You can remain anonymous!