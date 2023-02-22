GREAT MILLS, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating a theft that took place at Sheetz, located on Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD on February 15, 2023, at around 6:40 am.

According to the police, the suspects were seen driving a silver Toyota van.

Pictures of the individuals have been released to the public, and if anyone recognizes them, they are advised to contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack immediately. The number to call is 301-475-8955 x0.

The reference number for this case is 23-MSP-005855. The police have also assured the public that they can remain anonymous if they have any information regarding the case.

We urge anyone with information to come forward and help the police solve this case.