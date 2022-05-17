ARRESTS:

On 5/10/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Dachun Lin, 39 of Leonardtown, MD used the self checkout and failed to scan all items. Lin was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and hewas released from the scene.

On 5/10/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on South Sandgates Road at Snow Hill Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The passenger, identified as Navonte Dre’Shawn Dupree, 24 of Atlanta, GA was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband. Dupree was also found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana, belonging to the driver, who was identified as Damari Jayvon Bryan, 24 of Lexington Park, MD. Bryan was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene. Dupree was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun: Wear/Carry and Transport in Vehicle/Public Roads, Wear, Carry and Transport Handgun Upon Their Person and was also served with his warrant.

On 5/13/2022, Detective Sergeant Linger conducted a traffic stop on Willows Road at Bradley Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed the license plate attached to the vehicle had been reported stolen to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as D’Asia Yvonne Biscoe-Bradford, 20 of Lexington Park, MD. Tpr K. Poland issued Biscoe-Bradford a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and she was released from the scene.

On 5/14/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on East Run Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as William Jarred Lillard, 42 of Lexington Park, MD, signs of impairment were detected. Lillard refused to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest. Lillard was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and was also charged with numerous traffic offenses relating to driving under the influence.

On 5/14/2022, TFC R. Kaszubski conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana, belonging to the driver. The search further revealed approximately 100 Grams of suspected Psilocybin (mushrooms), approximately 90 Grams of suspected Marijuana, suspected THC gummies, a vial of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), and drug paraphernalia, all indicating intent to distribute, belonging to the passenger. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Temple Elliot, 25 of Capitol Heights, MD. Elliot was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Tehron Renelius George, 43 of Brandywine, MD. George was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Marijuana Great Than 10 Grams, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 5/13/2022, Sydney Chante Stallworth, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/14/2022, Amy Beth Winters, 41 of California, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann • On 5/14/2022, William Jarred Lillard, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

On 5/14/2022, Charles Wayne Dagenhart, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/15/2022, Matthew Tyler Eastburn, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/16/2022, Rowel Guardiana Toting, 46 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/10/2022, Shawn Michael Miles, 30 of Newburg, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Trespass: Private Property

On 5/10/2022, Navonte Dre’Shawn Dupree, 24 of Atlanta, GA was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/10/2022, Jesse Ray Grumbles, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/13/2022, Daysha Nicole Montgomery, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x3

On 5/14/2022, Deontrea Rashad Lowden, 28 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license x2

On 5/15/2022, Justin Matthew Lozano, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/15/2022, Joel Harold Notman, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 5/16/2022, Marco Morris Fenwick, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 5/16/2022, Royce Theopolis Heigh, 35 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC E. Ruggles for FTA: Driving while license was suspended