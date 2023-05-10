Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Releases Top 5 Most Wanted For May 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack has released a list of the five most wanted individuals in St. Mary’s County for Mary 2023.

These individuals are wanted by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on active warrants.

The following individuals are currently being sought after:

Desiree N. Thompson 33 of Lexington Park, MD FTA CDS Not Marijuana, Intoxicated Public Disturbance and CDS Paraphernalia ×3

Daamin D. Perry 36 of Lexington Park, MD VOP Crime of Violence Against Pregnant Person, First Degree and Second Degree Assault

Anthony G. Dufour 39 of Lexington Park, MD VOP Child Abuse – 2nd Degree

Navonte D. Dupree 25 of Saint Inigoes, MD FTA Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Sandra L. Lee 49 of Hollywood, MD FTA Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 ×0 and reference “Top 5 Most Wanted for May 2023”. All information will be kept anonymous.