SILVER SPRING, Md. – A Maryland state trooper is hospitalized for injuries he sustained early this morning when his patrol vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of impairment while working traffic control in a Montgomery County highway construction zone.

The injured trooper, assigned to the College Park Barrack, was working enforcement inside a work zone area in the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard with his emergency lights activated. He was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

The driver of a white Mercedes SUV is identified as Anthony Bowser, 31, of Washington, D.C. Bowser was transported to Suburban Hospital. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Just after 4:30 a.m. today, troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to a crash in a work zone area on the inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County. The preliminary investigation indicates Bowser drove into the construction zone and struck the rear of a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside of his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders from the Montgomery County Fire Department assisted at the scene. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department also responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration continue to work the lane closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation. Investigators believe speed and impairment may have contributed to the crash.