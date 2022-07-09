ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vehicle theft rates across the state of Maryland declined for the fourth straight year according to the most recent data. Maryland State Police and allied law enforcement agencies are working hard to keep this trend going.

This stat revelation comes to light due to the fact that July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, a month dedicated to drawing attention to the issue of vehicle theft and grand theft auto and highlighting the steps and precautions that an individual can take to prevent these crimes from happening.

According to the Maryland State Police, a car in Maryland is stolen every 49 minutes and every 39 seconds in the United States of America.

The majority of cars are stolen for their parts, transportation, and exportation, and for committing other crimes.

The Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 was created by the Maryland General Assembly to combat car theft. Since then vehicle theft in the state has decreased by 68% from 1994 to 2020.

To help continue the trend and prevent motor vehicles, Maryland State Police recommend that drivers take these steps to protect their cars.

– Park in well-lit areas

– Close and lock all windows and doors when you park

– Put away your valuables

– Do not leave your keys in your vehicle

– Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running

For more information please feel free to visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/OfficeoftheSuperintendent/VehicleTheftPreventionCouncil.aspx.

