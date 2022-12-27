Matthew was born sleeping on December 12th with his parents by his side.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Elliott Steven and Elizabeth Wathen Kandler; his brother, John Michael Kandler; and his grandparents, Faith Wathen and Michael Langley, Sr., Kimberly and Bryan Wilson, and Jeff and Susan Kandler.

A Graveside Service will be held by Rev. David Beaubien on December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.