Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 14, at approximately 12:38 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 29500 block of Arlington Court.

Crews arrived and found a two-story home showing smoke and fire through the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work extinguishing the fire. All occupants of the home were out of the home upon arrival. No injuries have been reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

