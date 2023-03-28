Johnnie William Raines Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man this week on numerous charges following a rash of thefts from motor vehicles in the Lexington Park area.

Johnnie William Raines Jr., age 45 of Mechanicsville, has been charged with three counts of Rogue and Vagabond; Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft: Less than $100. Additional charges of Theft and Rogue and Vagabond are pending.

Deputy Donald Shubrooks responded to a reported theft on March 24, 2023 to the 21000 block of Jettison Court in Lexington Park. The victim and the deputy were able to track a pair of stolen AirPods to a location where Raines was found standing. The AirPods were on the ground where the suspect was standing.

Further investigation determined that Raines matched the suspect description in numerous other Rogue and Vagabond incidents between March 20 and March 24 in the Lexington Park area.

Shubrooks arrested Raines and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is currently held.