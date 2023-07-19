ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police officers responded to a call for shots fired on June 15, 2023 at 10:55 p.m. in the Robinwood community. Officers arrived and found 20-year-old, Nelson Poston, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The exchange of gunfire led to a search warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue the next day. Police located and arrested Dimitria Weston, 29, of Annapolis, on charges of attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and other related charges.

The case took another turn on June 18, 2023, when Mr. Poston succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, turning the case into a homicide investigation, which is still fluid and ongoing.

As of July 19, 2023 due to the findings of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the charges against Dimitria Weston were reduced to first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and handgun possession. She is still being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Evidence indicates that on the night of the shooting, Mr. Poston arrived in the Robinwood community in a vehicle with other occupants. Mr. Poston and other occupants exited the vehicle and appeared to shoot into the community. Evidence indicates that Mr. Poston was shot and ultimately killed by an occupant of the vehicle he arrived in before he was assaulted by Dimitria Weston.

Detectives are actively seeking to identify Mr. Poston’s shooter and urge anyone with information to contact them directly by calling 410-260-3439. This case is a fluid and ongoing investigation.

You can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department with anonymous tips by calling (410) 280-CLUE (2583).

