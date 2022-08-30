MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Announces August SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our August SPIRIT Award winners, Lexi M. and Jan W.!

These monthly honors recognize our team members for their extraordinary work for patients and colleagues.

Lexi, a nurse on 3 Central/Intermediate Care, was praised for always focusing on her patients’ needs and delivering the best care possible.

She jumps in to make sure they are taken care of and places their support above all else. Thank you, Lexi!

Jan, a certified occupational therapy assistant in Rehabilitation Medicine, recently encountered a lost, distressed visitor searching for their parent’s inpatient room.

Jan delayed her break to accompany the guest directly there, which was met with much gratitude.

“I think we can all agree we would want a Jan to comfort us if we were in a similar situation,” a coworker shared.

Thank you, and congratulations to you both!