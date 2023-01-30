MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces January SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It’s all about teamwork! Join us in celebrating Stephanie B. and Rebecca W., our January SPIRIT Award winners.

Stephanie, a member of our Imaging, Cardiology & Neurology team, was recently commended for her collaboration to ensure a patient who required a time-sensitive study received the care they needed.

With professionalism and a strong commitment to treating patients with dignity, Stephanie embodies the value of teamwork!

Becca, a nurse in Medical/Surgical Pediatrics department, was honored for her patient-first service, advocacy, and collaboration.

She recently worked with the Hospice & Palliative Care team to link a patient with many needed resources before they went home.

Her commitment to delivering the best to each patient and their family helps avoid crises after discharge, and is very appreciated.

Thank you both for all you do. Congratulations! You make us