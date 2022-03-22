MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces March SPIRIT Award Winners

Deanna G. and Anthony P – March 2022 SPIRIT Award winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today we’re celebrating Deanna G. and Anthony P., our March 2022 SPIRIT Award winners! These associates were nominated for going above and beyond for our patients.

Deanna, a nurse tech in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center, stayed with a patient for five hours during a challenging labor. “Deanna held the patient’s hand, provided comfort measures, repositioned her, and helped with pushing,” a coworker wrote. “Her assistance was beyond helpful, and a major contributing factor in the patient’s ability to deliver without surgery. She is a true team player!”

Anthony, an associate on our Environmental Services team, was working in the Emergency Department when he saw a distressed visitor. Her loved one was having a seizure. “Placed at the perfect time and place, like an angel, was Anthony,” wrote the family member. “Anthony was so tuned in to the alarm in my eyes that he knew something was seriously wrong. He immediately ran to the nurses’ station and, moments later, returned with a team to revive my cousin. I am convinced in my heart that, had Anthony not been there and willing to jump into action, she would not have made it.”

Thank you both for your outstanding work. Join us in congratulating Deanna and Anthony!