MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Recognizes November Spirit Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Meghan R. and Shannon V., our hospital’s SPIRIT Award winners for November!

These outstanding nurses were nominated by a colleague for outstanding service to a patient.

Floating from the Intensive Care Center to Medical/Surgical/Pediatrics (MSP), Meghan was caring for a patient when she determined more information was needed to ensure the individual received their appropriate medications.

Meghan engaged Shannon, MSP charge nurse, and together they reviewed the patient’s external prescriptions.

They then connected with the ordering providers to secure the correct names and doses.

Their teamwork helped ensure the individual received timely and safe care. Thank you both!