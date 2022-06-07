Meet The 11-Year-Old Prince George’s County Boy Taking The World Of Billiards By Storm

BOWIE, Md. – In Prince George’s County a new king of the billiards table is rising up, and he is only 11 years old.

D’Angelo Spain first developed his passion for pool when he was just four years’ old. His parents went out and bought a pool table and placed it in their living room.

The young man fell in love with the game and played it for five to six hours a day, further perfecting his craft.

Today, he competes in billiards tournaments all over the country and is the number one nationally ranked player in his age division.

He is so good at the game that his father gave him the nickname “Jawz” because he was, “…killing people on the pool table.”

D’Angelo is currently preparing to compete in the International Open in Norfolk Virginia in about five months. Due to the expensive cost of the trip the Spain Family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money from generous donors.

For those interested in helping D’Angelo, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/Jawzand-Franki-Spain to donate money to his cause.

