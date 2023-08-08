BALTIMORE – No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend, boosting the game’s top prize to $1.55 billion, but six players in Maryland won $10,000 each in the game in the past week, one each in Annapolis, Edgewater, Frederick, Leonardtown, Ocean City and Silver Spring. The $1.55 billion jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the third largest U.S. jackpot.

The biggest Lottery wins in the past week, however, were four prizes between $100,000 and $500,000 on scratch-off tickets purchased in Adelphi, Cumberland, Perry Hall and Pikesville.

Since April when the last Mega Millions jackpot was last won, 27 players in Maryland have hit for second- and third-tier prizes ranging from $10,000 to $4 million.

Mega Millions has nine prize tiers. All five balls with no Mega Ball pays $1 million, and a match on four of five regular balls plus the Mega Ball pays $10,000. Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Mega Millions has a Megaplier ticket add-on that costs $1 and increases the amount of non-jackpot wins by a randomly selected multiplier.

In all, 45 Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 6, and the Lottery paid more than $31.6 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed July 31 – Aug. 6:

$500,000 Prize

$500,000 Crossword, Xpress Mart, 200 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville

$100,000 Prizes

$50,000 Prizes

$20,000 Prize

In the Money, Taneytown Liquors, 226 East Baltimore Street, Taneytown

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings July 31 – Aug. 6:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold July 31 at Green Valley Market Place, 8095 Edwin Raynor Boulevard, Pasadena (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

FAST PLAY

$82,478 Home Run Riches ticket sold July 31 at Corner Market, 1 South Bi-State Boulevard, Delmar (claimed)

$11,919 Slots of Fun ticket sold Aug. 5 at Royal Farms #048, 4045 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$10,000 Bloomin’ Bucks ticket sold Aug. 1 at Airpark BP, 19230 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 1 at Pantry One Food Mart, 1090 Spa Road, Annapolis (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 1 at South River Colony Exxon, 111 Mitchell’s Chance Road, Edgewater (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 4 at Giant #335, 1700 Kingfisher Drive, Frederick (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 3 at Food Lion #0650, 40955 Merchant Lane, Leonardtown (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 4 at Route 50 Carryout, 12827 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 4 at White Oak Convenience Store, 11407 Lockwood Drive, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 5 at Suitland Road Exxon, 6500 Suitland Road, Morningside (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 2 at Quick Mart Windsor Mill, 7410 Windsor Mill Road, Windsor Mill (claimed)

RACETRAX

$62,247 ticket sold Aug. 1 at Weis Market #279, 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$34,775 ticket sold July 31 at Marlow Wings, 4147 Branch Avenue, Temple Hills (claimed)

$17,388 ticket sold Aug. 4 at Maryland Live Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover (claimed)

$14,906.30 ticket sold Aug. 3 at Marlboro Liquors, 5725 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

$14,061.60 ticket sold Aug. 5 at 7-Eleven #11716, 9151 Riggs Road, Adelphi (unclaimed as of Aug. 7)

$13,710 ticket sold July 31 at Foods Inn, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf (claimed)

$11,761 ticket sold Aug. 1 at Pop’s Liquors and Grocery, 2320 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

$10,423.20 ticket sold Aug. 6 at Food Stop Mini Mart 2, 2415 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $31.5 billion in prizes to players and generated more than $18.6 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, visit mdlottery.com. The Maryland Lottery strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by visiting mdgamblinghelp.org or calling 1-800-GAMBLER.