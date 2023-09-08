Melvin Epting "Mel" Koon

Melvin Epting Koon, “Mel”, 86, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 11, 2023. Born on August 31, 1936 in Little Mountain, SC, he was the son of the late Harold and Jesse Koon. Melvin was the loving husband of Jerusha S. Koon, whom he married in North Carolina in 1955. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, his daughter Kay Sullivan (Garry), grandchildren Shannon Wallace (Andy), Lauren Farmer (Adam), Nichole Canales, his great-grandchildren Drew, Tyler, and Ashlynn Wallace, Hayden and Jarrett Farmer, Katelyn and Shane Canales, and great-great grandchild Grayson Baker. Melvin was preceded in death by his son Craig Koon and his brother Ray Koon.

Melvin graduated from South Norfolk High School in 1954 and attended Old Dominion University. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1978 from Chesapeake, VA. Melvin was a Program Manager for the United States Government for 35 years, retiring in January 1996. He served in the VA National Guard from 1952 to 1969 (1st LT, Battery A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, Executive Officer) and the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, from 1969 to 1989, earning the rank of Captain. During this time, he was stationed at NAS Oceana and MCAS Cherry Point and served in the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM at Lexington Park Baptist Church, Lexington Park, MD, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM with Pastor Chris McCombs officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636, the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 709, Hollywood, MD 20626, and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.