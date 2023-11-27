Merle Katherine Schauer, 85, of White Plains, MD, peacefully passed away on November 17, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Merle was born on May 18, 1938, to Thomas “Edmund Charles” Oldfin and Merle Helena Oldfin in Seattle, WA. After Merle graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1956, Merle went on to attend Seattle University during which time she met her husband to be, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, Robert Louis Schauer. They were married on June 14, 1958, and moved to the Washington DC area. Together, they had four children: David Schauer (Married to Edward Briggs) of St. Petersburg, FL, Gerald Schauer (Married to Cindy Schauer) of Mechanicsville, MD, Katherine Schauer (Widowed from Billy Dale Truss) of Avon, IN, and Jennifer Schauer of White Plains, MD.

She returned to studies at the University of Maryland graduating with a Bachelor’s degree with honors. She spent many years working as an administrative assistant at the Naval Research Lab working until retirement.

Merle spent 30-plus years as a volunteer starting with organizing the Charles County 4-H dog club as well as being a founder of the Colonial and American Rottweiler club. Her passion for dogs led her to volunteer at a local dog rescue. She would train dogs and show her dogs. In addition to her volunteer work, Merle also pursued her love of ceramics, creating beautiful pieces that reflected her unique style and personality.

Merle’s cherished memories live on, even though she is no longer with us. Preceding her in passing are her parents, brother Ted Oldfin, and sister Sandy Appelo. She is survived by her children, grandchildren Ashley Gawthrop, Kyle Gawthrop, Georgina Johnston, Jacob Schauer, and a great-grandchild Skyler. Additionally, Merle leaves behind numerous friends who will miss her dearly.

Services are being scheduled in late January.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Charles County 4-H, Humane Society Of Charles County, or Sisters by Heart.

