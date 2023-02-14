Michael Dennis Martin Sr., 73, of Monrovia, Maryland passed away on February 6, 2023, at Citizen’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD.

Born on March 25, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter Howard Martin, Sr. and Frances Loveless Martin.

Michael served his country in the United States Army from April 1969 to April 1971. After his honorable discharge, Michael worked in the construction industry. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Michael enjoyed watching wrestling, reruns of Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Rawhide, and Married with Children. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 9.

Michael is survived by his two children, Michael Dennis Martin, Jr. of Frederick, MD, and Tina Michele Cecil of Waldorf, MD. He is also survived by siblings James Martin, George Martin, David Martin, Larry Martin, Ronald Martin, Debra Thalhamer, and Wayne Martin, and grandchildren Travis Chlosta, Colin Chlosta, Blake Beverly, and Luke Martin. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Walter Martin Jr. and Steven G. Martin.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, there will be a Life Celebration Visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment with military honors will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD at 2:30 pm. A repass will be held at the Brandywine American Legion following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your preferred Veterans’ organization.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.