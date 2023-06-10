Michael Glenn Whitney, age 48, passed away on June 5, 2023.

Michael was born on February 15, 1975 in Orange Park, Florida. Since 1979 Michael was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He attended St. Mary’s County Public Schools, graduating from Leonardtown High School in 1993, lettering in golf, tennis and basketball.

Shortly after high school he began his career with CPF Underground Utilities, working his way from heavy equipment operator to project superintendent and part owner of the company.

Michael was known and loved far and wide. He maintained a huge community of friends who knew him to be fun-loving, kind and humorous. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for ﬁshing. From oﬀshore charter boat trips to ﬁshing the local rivers and bay, he loved the sport and thrill of the catch. He loved cooking his catches and was always up for hosting a barbecue. Getting up early to smoke meat for everyone to enjoy during a Redskins game was a common occurrence.

To know him was to love him. Michael will be sadly missed by so many. His memory will live long and strong through the amazing memories each one of us has of our time spent with him.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Glenn Harold Whitney. He is survived by his mother Kathleen Marie Whitney, brother Steven James Whitney and sister Anne Louise Whitney.

Gone but never forgotten, rest in peace.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, Tawes State Office Building E-1, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.