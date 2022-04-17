Michael Menninger ’11 to Sail with American Magic at America’s Cup

ST. MARYS’S CITY, Md. – Michael Menninger ’11, of Newport Beach, Calif., was recently named to the U.S. sailing team challenging for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

While attending St. Mary’s College, Menninger was named a three-time All American, two-time National Champion and was twice a finalist for College Sailor of the Year.

The St. Mary’s College sailing coaching staff said Menninger was a star player at St. Mary’s College.

“It is no surprise given his talent and dedication that he has achieved success at the highest levels of our sport,” staff wrote in an email.

Menninger continued to excel in his sport after St. Mary’s College as he is a Match Racing World Champion, Team Racing World Champion and Etchells World Champion.

Menninger is a former helmsman of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup and has sailed with 11th Hour Racing Team aboard the Imoca 60 for a transatlantic crossing. He is also a two-time Governor’s Cup winner (US Youth Match Racing Championship).

The New York Yacht Club, American Magic, confirmed its core sailing roster in early March. Along with Menninger, the roster includes Tom Burnham (head coach), Lucas Calabrese, Andrew Campbell, Riley Gibbs, Paul Goodison and Dan Morris.

“The America’s Cup is the pinnacle of the sport of sailing and our team is hungry,” Burnham said in a news release.

The America’s Cup had its first challenge in 1851, making it the oldest trophy in international sport as it predates the modern Olympic Games by 45 years.

Barcelona will host the America’s Cup in September and October of 2024.