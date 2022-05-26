Michael Wayne Dement born March 8, 1957 in Leonardtown, Md passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022 at Riverside Hospital, California. Michael had suffered 3 strokes in 24 hours and was put in an induced coma.

He had polio as a baby and as an adult he had colon cancer, but still managed.

Michael was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Shirley Dement, and his brothers Kenny Jr, and Jody Dement of Callaway.

He is survived by his brothers Ronnie and Jeff of Hemet, CA; his sister-in-law’s Debbie and Lisa and nieces and nephews.

Mike was a painter by trade and a very good one. He also loved the water and used to be an oysterman.

He had many good friends, aunts and cousins here in St. Mary’s and in Hemet, CA. Funeral services will be held in California.