Michelle Nicole Hensley-Brunts

Michelle Nicole Hensley, 14 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on August 8, 2023 at home with her family by her side.

She was born on March 25, 2009 in Maryland to Richard Brunts of Leonardtown, MD and Audrey Anne Marie Hensley of Evansville, IN.

Michelle was born and raised in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. She loved the color pink, going to school to learn and make friends, playing with toys that light up and make noise, splashing in the water, and watching her favorite TV shows-Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Elmo. She was always happy and loved everyone she met.

She is survived by her father, Richard and her step-mother, Rachale Brunts, her grandparents, William and Kathy Horner of Leonardtown, MD, her uncle, Brian Brunts of Lexington Park, MD and her great uncle and aunt, Wayne and Diane Brunts. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gary and Holly Brunts.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service being officiated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery, Great Mills, MD 20634.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made towards the cost of funeral expenses to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.