Middle School Students Compete In Archery Tournament

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its 2022 Middle School Archery Tournament on Nov. 18 at Milton M. Somers Middle School. Archers from five of the county’s eight public middle schools participated, divided by grade level into boy and girl teams. The top boy and girl archer by grade were recognized, as well as teams overall.

Top archers:

Bryanna Alvarez, sixth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School, 135 points.

Samuel Binsol, sixth grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, 162 points.

Rowan Leonard, seventh grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, 156 points.

Chandler Robinson, seventh grade, Henson, 145 points.

Olivia Bellamy, eighth grade, Henson, 158points.

Airen Jones, eighth grade, Henson, 119 points.

Team winners also are chosen at each grade level. The following teams earned first, second or third place:

Sixth-grade girls:

Henson, first place, 227 points.

Piccowaxen, second place, 207 points.

Davis, third place, 192 points.

Sixth-grade boys:

Piccowaxen, first place, 298 points.

Davis, second place, 288 points.

Henson, third place, 198 points.

Seventh-grade girls:

Piccowaxen, first place, 293 points.

Davis, second grade, 198 points.

Somers, third place, 170 points.

Seventh-grade boys:

Henson, first place, 241 points.

Piccowaxen, second place, 231 points.

Davis, third place, 195 points.

Eighth-grade girls:

Henson, first place, 216 points.

Davis, second place, 160 points.

Piccowaxen, third place, 159 points.

Eighth-grade boys:

Henson, first place, 228 points.

Piccowaxen, second place, 174 points.

Davis, third place, 156 points.

Overall team totals:

Piccowaxen, 1,362 points.

Henson, 1,257 points.

Davis, 1,189 points.

Somers, 685 points.

Mattawoman, 420 points.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).