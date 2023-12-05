Mildred Ruth "Millie" Cullison

Mildred Ruth Saunders Cullison, 95, of Ridge, MD passed away November 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospice House. Born December 5, 1927 in Park Hall, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Wesley and Janie Fish Sanner Saunders.

She is survived by her husband Leon, with whom she enjoyed 75 years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Kay Carter of St. Inigoes, MD, her three sons – Richard of North Port, FL; Joseph of Incline Village, NV; and David (Cathy) of California, MD; Shirley Gatton Jones of Mechanicsville, MD, whom Millie loved like a daughter since age 5; three grandchildren John ‘Jay” Carter of Lexington Park, MD, Ashley Cullison of Leonardtown, MD and Frank Cullison of Scranton, PA; six great grandchildren Cheyenne, Cierra, Cydnee and Jason Carter, Frank Jr and Wyatt Cullison and one great-great grandson, Max Carter. She was preceded in death by her siblings Alfred Saunders, Frank Saunders, Walter Saunders, Pat Carroll, Vernon Saunders, Wilbur Saunders, Robert Saunders, Jimmy Saunders, Clara Somers, Edna Lobell, and Myrtle Faunce. Mrs. Cullison was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident.

She worked as a Supply Technician for the Federal Government, retiring at age 48 after 30 years of service as one of the first recipients of the “early out” offers. She was an active member of the community for many years. She was a life member of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the NARFE Chapter 969 serving in several roles including Hospice Chairperson, leading fund raisers and providing administrative support. She attended First Saints Community Church (formerly First Friendship United Methodist Church) in Ridge. She dedicated many hours baking, cooking, and serving wherever there was a need. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved traveling with her husband all over the country, the family’s annual trips to Ocean City, and cooking wonderful meals. She was loved by everyone who ever met her. Her smile and kind heart touched so many.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 PM with prayers conducted by Pastor Chris Owens at 4:00 PM, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Saints Community Church (First Friendship UMC), 13723 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Saints Community Church, P.O. Box 95, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680, or St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.