Miller Nabs Fourth Atlantic East Women’s Swimmer Of The Week Award

LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year Kelsie Miller (Potomac, Md./Winston Churchill) named the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the fourth time this season as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 16). St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimmers have claimed six of the eight weekly awards given this season with Miller leading the way with four selections.

Miller notched five individual wins in a 2-2 weekend for the Seahawks, including picking up a conference win at Marywood University on January 13.

She began the weekend by capturing the 200 butterfly (2:14.98), the 100 butterfly (59.50), and the 200 individual medley (2:17.41) in the triple-dual meet at Marywood with Misericordia University and Wilkes University.

Miller then notched individual victories in the 100 freestyle (55.73) and the 500 freestyle with a season-best time of 5:27.57 in dual meet versus Salisbury University on January 14. She also added a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly in 2:14.65. Miller also swam the third leg of the third-place 400-medley relay.

St. Mary’s College (6-9, 3-1 AEC) will be back in action this Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m. when the Seahawks host an Atlantic East double-dual meet with Immaculata University (3-5, 2-2 AEC) and Marymount (Va.) University (6-2, 4-0 AEC) at the Aquatics Center for Senior Day.

