ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — SMCSO is currently seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Lee Robinson (W-M-06/13/1999), 23 years of age.

Possibly operating a 2009 Toyota Camry bearing MD registration 8EMB22.

If anyone has information contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008.

Other Details

Severity:

Severe – Significant threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:

Missing Person