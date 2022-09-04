benjamin robinson

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. — SMCSO is currently seeking the whereabouts of Benjamin Lee Robinson (W-M-06/13/1999), 23 years of age. 

Possibly operating a 2009 Toyota Camry bearing MD registration 8EMB22. 

If anyone has information contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008.  

Other Details

Severity:
Severe – Significant threat to life or property

Urgency:
Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:
Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:
SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:
Missing Person

