CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that two brothers have been reported missing in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 6 that the two boys, identified as Jalil Cam’ron Stewart, 17, and Rhodie Isaac Stewart Jr., 14, are related.

SMCSO put out the notifications earlier this evening.

Both boys were last seen in the Charlotte Hall area.

If anyone has seen the two boys, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008