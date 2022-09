LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Carol Jeanette Porter, age 53, White, Female, 09/14/69, 5’05, 130 pounds.

She was last seen on September 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., wearing denim capris and a pink floral shirt.

Operating a 2013 Kia Optima bearing MD reg FPD6012.

If seen contact SMCSO at (301) 475-8008.

