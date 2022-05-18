Julie Elizabeth Gray
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person, Julie Elizabeth Gray

15 y/o, white female, approximately 5’3”, 125 lbs. brown eyes, sandy-colored hair.

Last seen in Hollywood area on 5/17/22.

If you have information that can assist in helping locate Julie Gray, please call 911 or contact the police.

  1. The family can’t provide a better photo of their daughter? Lets hope they locate her soon and in good health!

