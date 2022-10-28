LAUREL, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person:

Christopher Staley

30-year-old white male

Last seen: in Laurel on 10/25/22.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Christopher Staley, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Severity:

Severe – Significant threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety

Event Description:

Missing Person