UPDATE: Midkiff has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating missing person Jason Edward Midkiff, 37 years old, of Lexington Park.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please call 301-475-4040
Vague article…no “last seen” information? Surrounding circumstances? I hope all is well & he turns up soon.
I saw him in the area of St Marys landings Apartments on the 4th of March about 5:30pm. I know him well we worked together awhile ago. We spoke for about 10 mins. he seemed to be in good health but poor spirits. Hope this helps.
I thought someone posted on Facebook that they spoke with his family and the family has since spoken to him. Is that true?
Leave a comment