UPDATE: Midkiff has been found safe. Thank you for sharing!

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating missing person Jason Edward Midkiff, 37 years old, of Lexington Park. 

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts please call 301-475-4040

  1. Vague article…no “last seen” information? Surrounding circumstances? I hope all is well & he turns up soon.

  2. I saw him in the area of St Marys landings Apartments on the 4th of March about 5:30pm. I know him well we worked together awhile ago. We spoke for about 10 mins. he seemed to be in good health but poor spirits. Hope this helps.

  3. I thought someone posted on Facebook that they spoke with his family and the family has since spoken to him. Is that true?

