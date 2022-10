LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing individual.

At approximately 4 p.m. on October 30, SMCSO put out an alert for a missing man.

The missing person has been identified as Mathew Spencer Johnson.

Johnson is a 34-year-old white male (see picture above).

If you have seen Johnson, or have potential details on his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

