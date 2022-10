LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Nasir Mason Gullett.

Gullett is described as being 17 years old, standing six feet tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Mr. Gullet was last seen in Agricopia wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and gray sweatpants.

If you see Gullett or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 301-932-2222.