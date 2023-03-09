MISSING PERSON: Clay Thomas Arnold Last Seen In Lexington Park

Clay Thomas Arnold

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Clay Thomas Arnold. The last sighting of Arnold was in the Lexington Park area and since then, his whereabouts have been unknown.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who might have information regarding Arnold’s location is to report it to the Sheriff’s Office immediately. You may reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 and provide the case number as 12735-23.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com