Donna Marie Remolde and John Anthony Tangradi

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing people.

Donna Marie Remolde (W-F-03-25-56). She is approximately 5-06, 300lbs.

John Anthony Tangradi (W-M-08-28-52). He is 6-02 & 140lbs.

Both were last seen in the Leonardtown area.

Please share and continue to follow for updates.

