Howard Arthur Miller

UPDATE – 11:00 AM – Missing Person – Howard Arthur Miller – HAS BEEN LOCATED. Thank you for sharing.

PARK HALL, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Howard Arthur Miller, 42 y/o B/M (see photograph).

Miller was last believed to be in the Park Hall area this morning, possibly wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #20646-23).