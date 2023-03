Juna Sue Waugh

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Juna Sue Waugh, a 56-year-old white female, was reported missing on March 21, 2023.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

