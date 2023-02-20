MECHANICSVILLE, Md – Maryland State Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15 year old Kaelynn Nichole Lincoln (W/F). She was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the evening.

Kaelynn is 5’3″ and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue or gray hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.

If you see her or have any additional information, immediately contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 or 911.