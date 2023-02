LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating missing person Keaja Shamaine Weaver 17 y/o B/F.

She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 2/8/23 wearing a black Northface jacket, green leggings, and blue/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008