LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kimberly Anne Bassler. She is missing from the Lexington Park area.
If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Online News & Entertainment
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kimberly Anne Bassler. She is missing from the Lexington Park area.
If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.