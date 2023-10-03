Kimberly Anne Bassler
Kimberly Anne Bassler

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kimberly Anne Bassler.  She is missing from the Lexington Park area. 

If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.  

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *