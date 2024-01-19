MISSING PERSON: Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, Age 27, Last Seen In December 2023

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kirstyn Morgan Nelson.

Kirstyn is 27 years old, approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs. She is known to have a tattoo of angel wings on the back of her neck and freckles on her face.

Kirstyn was last seen on December 26, 2023, in the Pasadena, MD area.

If located, or if anyone has information in regards to Kirstyn’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Weems at 410-535-2800 or Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 24-2660.